Elevating deprived women is social responsibility

Epiphany Pvt. Ltd., an impact-driven consulting firm in Islamabad, launched its women empowerment initiative, “Smashing It! A Tribute to Women Pioneers & Leaders”, at an event held here yesterday evening.

Smashing It! is an effort to acknowledge and appreciate women who have made something of themselves through their hard work and perseverance despite the odds. The initiative aims to celebrate the ones who have successfully smashed the glass ceiling. These women can act as strong role models for everyone and motivate them to harness their inner potential.

In a conversation curated by Samar Hasan, Co-Founder of Epiphany, Dr. Asma Qureshi, a young Pakistani woman who smashed the glass ceiling by becoming the first PhD in her family, shared her story of resilience.

Hailing from an ordinary middle class background, with limited financial resources and little focus towards education, Asma successfully completed her doctorate in Quantitative Marketing from the University of Queensland, Australia. She has also been recognized for her professional excellence in marketing and is a certified Chartered Marketer, a status awarded to extremely experienced and qualified marketing professionals.

Speaking at the event, Asma said, “I always aimed very high and never accept mediocrity, not even for a single moment. I also consistently challenged the status quo”.

Asma’s story is common to many young Pakistani women who have limited support and resources when it comes to pursuing education, especially at a tertiary level. However, her struggle to achieve her goals is unique, because not everybody finds the courage to do so.

Samar shared the vision behind Smashing It! and said, “Women in Pakistan are disadvantaged, and we believe it is our utmost responsibility to elevate them. We want to celebrate the ‘ordinary’ amongst us, because in reality, they are ‘extraordinary’. When they share their stories, others can relate to them better, and suddenly the unachievable becomes achievable.”