Elements in Afghan media propagating against Pakistan

World concerned over HRs violations in IHK

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Some foreign funded elements in Afghan media are resorting to baseless propaganda campaign against Pakistan. These elements in fact are the enemies of Pak-Afghan friendship. by Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya while responding to the queries of the media persons at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

He said the fact remains that Pakistan has given phenomenal support to Afghanistan in education sector and in this regard referred to the scholarships given by Pakistan to Afghan students.

When asked about the comments made by the Afghan ambassador to the US against Pakistan’s military, the spokesperson said Pakistan military has proven to be the most effective bullwark against terrorism in the region. Military personnel of all ranks have made the ultimate sacrifices. He said Pakistan is not only fighting the curse of terrorism but also winning it. Only an unshakeable determination can lead to this success.

He said in reality it is across the border in Afghanistan where vast swathes of the territory have been abandoned to the militants which pose threat to Pakistan and the entire region.

Responding to a question, Nafees Zakariya once again reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to wipe out terrorism from its soil at all costs. He pointed out that the country has been carrying out anti terrorism operations without any discrimination under a comprehensive terrorism strategy and the National Action Plan.

He said the country has suffered immensely both human and material in this war. He said cooperation with the United States is part of our anti terrorism strategy.

The spokesperson reminded that the country is incurring huge expenditures in counter terrorism operations. He said the 350 million dollars blocked by the US was not aid but the military spendings already incurred by Pakistan. He said our achievements have also been recognized by the visiting US lawmakers. In our interaction, our viewpoint is clearly conveyed to the US.

He said the fact is that the terrorists are on the run. Numerous steps have been taken for border management. Blame game is counter-productive and hampers the spirit of cooperation.

The spokesperson condemned the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri people. He said we have been sensitizing the international community as well as the UN about the situaton in occupied territory.

He pointed out that the oppressed Kashmiris are being brutalized by Indian occupation forces for seven decades, taking a toll of over a million Kashmiris.

Since 8 July 2016 alone, hundreds of Kashmiris have been mercilessly killed, over eight thousand are victims of pellet guns with many hundred youth blinded either completely or partially.

He said there are hard and undeniable facts, which clearly identify the state actors of our eastern neighbor, perpetrating and financing terrorism and using their own and other countries’ soil against Pakistan.