Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday apprehended 31 electricity thieves in its various regions.

The IESCO’s spokesman told APP that five each culprits were caught red-handed from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, 11 from Chakwal, six from Attock and four from Jhelum.

He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

