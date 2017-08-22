Electricity to go surplus after 2 years

Islamabad

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Siddique ul Farooq said Pakistan was moving forward on the path of speedy development and electricity would go surplus in the country after two years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said unfortunately many problems had arrised in the country due to the fact that democracy was not strengthen in the country and it was responsibility of the national political leadership to introduce reforms before the general elections in order to strengthen it. He said some political parties’ leaders had used derogatory language against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N after the general elections 2013.—APP