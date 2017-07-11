Electricity crisis in Nasirabad

In the sizzling summer Nasirabad is undergoing with acute shortage of electricity. Tragically, fifteen hours load-shedding is being carried in the entire era. Moreover, this process had begun since 2009 and it is continuing as of now but with no serious action being taken by the concerned authorities. I humbly request the government of Balochistan to upgrade the grid limit as soon as possible that people of Nasirabad must not face this issue any more.

JAWAD ABDULLAH

Delta, Kech

Related