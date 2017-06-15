Electrical, mechanical work on 11 elevated stations of Lahore Orange project starts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Electrical and mechanical work on all the 11 elevated stations along package-I of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train’s track has been started by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO after the grey structure of these stations had been completed by the local contractor Habib Construction Services. Construction of a bridge on railway yard near Parachute Colony was also in full swing for providing a passage to the train through this area.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan, Chairman of steering committee for the project, disclosed this during the weekly progress review meeting held here on Wednesday.

He said that launching of U-tub girders for construction of elevated track from Chouburji to Ali Town, Rai Wind Road will start from on Thursday (today). Construction of a new storm water drain from Haji Camp at Nichelson Road to river Ravi, at a cost of Rs. 2.4 billion, has also kicked off which would be completed within six months. The drain will be constructed underground and digging work for this purpose has been started at Punjab University ground at Lake Road.

The meeting was informed that 70.30 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed.

Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 83.20 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 51.5 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 75 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 71 per cent.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan, directed for immediately starting horticulture work along the track of metro train besides finalizing construction work of the four schools, that had been affected by the construction activity of this project, during the current summer vacations.

He directed for avoiding electricity shut downs during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan so that LESCO could ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people.

Vice Chairman WASA Ch Shahbaz, Senior Deputy Mayor Nazir Khan Sawati, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, General Manager Punjab Mass Transit Authority Syed Ozair Shah, Chief Engineer TEPA Saif-ur-Rehman, senior officials of NESPAK, LESCO, WASA, PTCL, SUI GAS, Traffic Police, Railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR- NOROINCO, Representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and Local Contractors of the project were also present on the occasion.