Electric fans export up by 22.40pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The export of electric fan during first 11 months of current fiscal year (July-May), 2016-17 as compared to the same period of last year.

As many as 1.129 million electric fans worth of $27.712 million were exported during the period under review as compared to the export of 1.195 million fans valuing $22.640 million during July-May (2015-16).

On year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans in May 2017 increased by 1.89 per cent over exports of May 2016.

During the period under review the exports of fans were recorded 130,000 units valuing $3.981 million while during May 2016, 276,000 fans worth of $3.915 million were exported.

Similarly, on month-on-month basis, the electric fans export also jumped from $3.341 million (104 units) in April 2017 to $3.981 million in May 2017, thus showing an increase of 19.16 per cent.