Electoral reforms to be tabled in both houses soon: Zahid

Islamabad

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid Tuesday informed the Senate that Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was likely to approve the proposals of the Sub-committee tomorrow. Responding to a point raised by the Senate Chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani that Election Commission of Pakistan had written a letter to him and asked for playing role in finalizing the electoral reforms as earlier as possible to hold next elections in more fair and transparent manner, he said that sub-committee had finalized its assigned work and the proposals would be presented to Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms for approval.

Zahid Hamid said all the points finalized by the members of all the political parties present in the Parliament with consensus are likely to be presented to parliamentary committee for approval tomorrow. The minister said, “We hope the committee will approve the proposals and these will be tabled in the both the houses for approval soon.”—APP