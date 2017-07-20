Electoral reforms bill finalized

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has adopted Election Bill 2017 for submission to the Parliament. After its meeting here on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the report finalized by the parliamentary committed would be signed on Friday.

He said after the signing ceremony, Minister for Law and Convenor of the Sub-Committee Zahid Hamid would brief media about new bill that merges nine different laws as per international best practices.

He said election rules have also been finalized with the assistance and cooperation of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the Minister said electoral reforms are aimed at ensuring fair and transparent elections.

Members of the Committee representing other political parties also lauded the achievement of the electoral reforms body for finalizing the bill.

The Parliamentary Committee was constituted under Rule 224(b) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of National Assembly 2007 by the parliament in July 2014 under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. The committee included Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party, Sitara Ayaz of ANP, Naeema Kishwar of JUI(F) and Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamati Islami. Tariqullah said his party has reservations about bio-metric system and voting by overseas Pakistanis.

Due to inordinate delay, the Election Commission of Pakistan had also written a letter to the Speaker National Assembly warning that time is running out for enactment of electoral reforms if political parties want next general election to be held under new laws.

Experts insist that the electoral reforms must address all weaknesses in the electoral process. They said the real test will be for the ECP to ensure rigorous enforcement of election laws and management of election process in order to establish its institutional credibility.