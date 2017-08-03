Electoral reforms

The Election Commission of Pakistan has started plans to hold general election in 2018. Many objections and questions were raised with regard to the 2013 elections; even many political parties declaring them unfair and did not accept the outcome. The EC should introduce new reforms so that no party could raise objections on performance of ECP and elections.

In a democratic country, elections should be held in a way that there should not be any possibility of rigging and other illegal practices. The Election Commission of Pakistan needs to introduce new reforms by examining the election system of other democratic and developed countries

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

