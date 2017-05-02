‘Electoral alliance with fair parties’

Hyderabad

The former chief justice of Pakistan and leader of Justice and Democratic Party Muhammad Iftikhar Chaudhry met the nationalist leaders in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

In Hyderabad, he separately called upon Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party’s Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi and Qaumi Awami Tehreek’s President Ayaz Latif Palijo. In the meetings, Chaudhry exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the country.

He said his party would consider forming electoral alliance with only those political parties which were clean of corruption. The QAT’s Palijio praised for CJP Chaudhry for his role in the judiciary. He stressed that the political parties should provide an alternate leadership in Sindh to the people against the Pakistan People Party which had been ruling the province since 2008.

Earlier Chaudhry met Sindh United Party’s President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah in Jamshoro and exchanged views on the political situation. Chaudhry said that Sindh’s nationalist leaders were part of the national mainstream politics and would remain so.—APP