Elderly people enjoy musical programme at Old Age Home

Multan

The Social welfare department Thursday organised a musical programme for elderly people for their entertainment and to make them feel loved.

Deputy Commissioner Fatima Nadir attended the musical programme and talked to the elderly people for some time at the Old Age Home ie ‘Aafiyat Centre’.

Speaking on the occasion, she said presence of elders was once considered as a source of blessing at home but now a days people considered elderly people as burden.

She said the musical programme was arranged at the old age home so that people could spend some time with them and to entertain them. She added all-out efforts would be made to comfort the elderly people at the old age home and to make them feel they were not alone.—APP