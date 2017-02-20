Elahi wants grip on ‘facilitating minister’

Lahore

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has demanded of the government to initiate a Rangers-led security operation in Punjab by first nabbing a ‘facilitating minister’.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday he claimed that the government was not of the opinion to have Rangers carry out an operation in all parts of Punjab but some.

He demanded of the government to carry out an indiscriminate security operation against all miscreant elements in Punjab like that underway in Karachi. The former Chief Minister of Punjab demanded complete policing powers for Rangers in Punjab.

He said that sincerity of the government to eradicate terrorism would be proved if a ‘facilitating minister’ is the first in line of arrests.

While commenting on Pakistan Super League 2017 that is underway, he said that cricket matches were not needed to be played outside Pakistan if the government had brought perpetrators of attack on Sri Lankan team to justice.

The PML-Q chief said that the leaders have failed to provide safe lives to the people.—INP