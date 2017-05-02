Elahi blames Nawaz for issuance of incorrect notification

Lahore

Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that PM Nawaz Sharif got issued an incomplete notification under a well-conceived plan in the news leaks and tried to undermine the army.

Talking to a lawyers delegation at his residence here today (Monday), he said this has not happened for the first time, he (Nawaz Sharif) has never let an opportunity to tease the army go by.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the army is in a state of war both within and outside Pakistan and offering sacrifices, in this state of war how can the army remain silent over leakage of national secret from the Prime Minister House, on this issue there is unrest and concern in the army from top to bottom at every level.

Elahi further said that nobody will be ready to accept this that any functionary of the PM House can leak story about such high level meeting as such the nation is justified in demanding that real culprits of committing leakage of national secret be exposed and given exemplary punishment.—INP