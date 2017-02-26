Eight Zakat schemes introduced

Multan

The district Zakat department has introduced eight different schemes to facilitate poor, with an objective to end poverty. This was stated by district zakat officer Ismail Sial while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

He said the schemes include Guzara allowance for common poor, Guzara allowance for blinds, allowance for students of religious seminaries, allowance for students of colleges and universities, Dowry fund, Rickshaw scheme, distribution of funds among skilled students, provision of funds for treatment of poor in different hospitals of the city.

He said that under Guzara allowance, Rs 1,000 was given to each 4473 persons. Similarly, 248 blinds were getting the same allowance. “We are offering financial assistance of Rs 2.5 million to 40 different skilled persons including females”, he said.

He said that department was providing Rs 20,000 each to girls under dowry fund. The poor families can get assistance after showing marriage contract.

The poor persons having age between 18-45 year can get rickshaw from the department and last date for submission of the application was February 28, he added.

He said the government had given funds Rs 15 millions to Nishtar hospital, Rs 5 millions to Cardiology Institute and Rs 3.5 millions to Children Hospital for treatment of the poor ailing persons.—APP