Eight suspects including Afghan national held in search operation

Islamabad Margallah police conducted search operation in its various areas and arrested 8 suspects including an Afghan national besides recovering arms from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in vario us areas of including ‘Klanger Gandian’ and others.

They nabbed 8 suspects who have been shifted to police station for further investigation. Police also recovered arm ammunition from them having no documents.

SSP Operations has said that purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police nabbed 12 drug pushers identified as Nadeem, Bacha Khan, Faisal Abbas, Ishtaiq Hussain, Sabbidr Masaih, Ilyas, Boota Masaih, Nasir, Ameen, Zahid Hussain, Saeed and Maqsood and recovered more than 1460 gram hashish from them. Sihala Police arrested accuse Pervez Masih and recovered 7 liter wine from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. —NNI

