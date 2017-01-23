Eight land grabbers arrested

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Bhara Kau police have arrested eight land grabbers and 34 suspects during search operation in various areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Bhara Kau police arrested eight persons of their alleged involvement in land grabbing activities.

Police recovered one 12 bore repeater, one pistol and ammunition from them. Likewise, search operation was also conducted in various of the city and 34 suspects were also held who are being investigated further.

Meanwhile, Khana Police arrested two bike lifters Asif, Haider and recovered stolen bike from their possession. Ramana police arrested accused Hanif and recovered 510 gram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested accused Hamid Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested Rehman, Adil Rehman and Ali Raza for their alleged involvement in theft case.

Police also conducted checking throughout the city and impounded 185 bikes and 14 vehicles at various police stations which were driven without authentic documents. Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani, high vigilance was maintained in the city and general hold up as well as checking was started in various areas. During this special checking and general hold up, police impounded 185 bikes as well as 14 vehicles being driven without documents.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this high vigilance is to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

He directed all SHOs to ensure patrolling under their own supervision, check duties themselves and brief their staff about effective checking techniques.

Meanwhile, Police carried out operation and confiscated 110 kites, strings rolls and arrested two kite seller, here Sunday. Sadiqabad police in a raid and held Nasir and Muneeb while confiscated 110 kites and string rolls from their possession.

City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan said strict action would be taken against Kite flying and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying will be implemented strictly.