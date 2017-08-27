Eight Indian security men killed in IOK

Srinagar

A day-long gun battle Saturday left at least 10 dead in Indian Occupied Kashmir as separatist militants stormed a police facility in a pre-dawn attack, authorities said.

The fighters, believed to be three in number, detonated grenades and fired automatic assault rifles to gain entry to the police headquarters in southern Pulwama district which also houses families of some officers, director general of police SP Vaid said.

One police officer was killed in the initial assault, while three paramilitary troops were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital, he said.

“Three more police officers and four CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were killed later during the attack,” Vaid told AFP. Two fighters were also killed and government forces were searching for the third attacker, believed to be holed up in the compound, he said.