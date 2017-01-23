Eight FC men hurt in IED blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

At least eight security personnel were seriously injured when a convoy of the security forces was targeted with the help of remote controlled device in Tank area on Monday morning.

“An improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy injured eight soldiers on Monday in Tank”, the security sources said adding the explosive material was planted by unknown terrorists.

According to police authorities Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were en route to Peshawar from Tank when their vehicle was hit by an IED planted on the roadside in Tank’s Molazai Mor area.

The Police and security forces rushed to the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation as the injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Tank where the doctors described condition of the all injured as stable. The injured were identified as Naib Subedar Jahangir, Inamullah, Bismillah Tayyab, Javed Iqbal, Haider Ali, Imran Ullah and Nawaz.

Security forces were reported to have launched search operation to net the culprits who remained at large till the filing of this report.

None of the militant groups has claimed responsibility of the Monday’s attack on the security forces convoy.