Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious fervour

Staff Reporter

Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour in the provincial capital on Monday amidst tight security arrangements. Eid congregations were held at Badshahi Mosque, Data Darbar mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Mansoorah, Jamiatul Muntazir Model Town, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar Town, Gaddafi Stadium, Baghe Jinnah, Model Town Park, Jamia Ashrafia, Punjab University new Campus, Race course ground, Imambargahs, open places, parks and Eidgahs where the faithfuls offered Eid prayers.

Ulema and Khatibs highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of Islam and the Holy Quran.

They also condemned the terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachinar and Saudi Arabia and termed them as attack on the whole Muslim Ummah. They stressed the need for a complete unity in the ranks of Muslim Ummah. Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

After Eid prayers, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings.

The police provided security cover to more than 20,000 mosques, Imambargahs and open places where prayer congregations were held. More than 10,000 policemen performed security duty.

The city police also set up control rooms for a better coordination between various security wings of police. All divisional SPs, supervisory police officers, SHOs and over 1,000 upper subordinates were deputed at various places besides intensifying patrolling of dolphin force.

Similarly, a special traffic plan was prepared to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads during Eid holidays and more than 2,000 traffic wardens were deputed at important roads and areas.

The Lahore Waste Management Company, WASA and district administration also made special arrangements to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.