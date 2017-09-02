Eidul Azha today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Eidul Azha will be observed with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today in the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance of Qurbani (sacrifice) and urge the people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals.

The police have made tight security arrangements throughout the country specifically for Eid days.