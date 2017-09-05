Eidul Azha celebrated with religious fervour

City Reporter

Eidul Azha was celebrated here on Saturday with religious fervour and zeal. People flocked to mosques in droves to offer Eid prayers where religious scholars highlighted the significance of the sacrifice in their sermons.

A large congregation of worshippers for Eid prayers was held at Badshahi Mosque whereas Eid prayers were also offered at more than 700 small and big places, including Jamia Masjid Bahria Town and Data Darbar Masjid, where thousands of people offered Eid prayers.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful sacrificed animals.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana offered Eid prayer at the Governor’s House Lahore whereas Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer at Raiwind.

Foolproof security arrangements were made at Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs. Police personnel under the supervision of divisional SPs, performed security duties.

Employees of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) under the supervision of zonal officers remained busy in disposing of entrails, offal and other waste of animals.

According to the LWMC sources, pick-ups and heavy vehicles were deputed in the city to dispose of waste of sacrificial animals.