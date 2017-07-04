Eid-ul-Fitr is a very important day for the Muslim community, as this day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan (or Ramzan) is when Muslims from all over the world keep fasting from dawn till dusk, as a mark of piety to Allah, their God and His teachings. Not even a glass of water is drunk during this holy month of Ramadan, however sultry the climate may be or however thirsty one may feel.

The holy month of Ramadan is very auspicious to the Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated on the day after the crescent moon is sighted. The Muslims observe a fast for 30 days, starting with the sighting of the new moon and end it after seeing the new moon, the next month. Muslims give alms and recite the Holy Quran during this holy month. Coming to the new moon, the festival marks the end of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated in India with much enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims from all strata of life.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related