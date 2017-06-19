Eid-ul-Fitr expected on June 26 Islamabad The meteorological department has predicted that Eidul Fitr will fall on June 26 as the Shawwal moon will be visible on the evening of June 25. The Met office said there were good chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent on June 25 evening as it will born on the morning of June 24 at 7:13am and will be visible in most parts of the country where skies are likely to remain clear or partly cloudy. Source said the Met office had written to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, apprising it of the birth of the Shawwal crescent and Eidul Fitr falling on June 26.—INP

