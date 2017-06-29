Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Eid ul Fitr was celebrated throughout the country on Monday with religious fervour and zeal. The day dawned with special prayers for security, progress and prosperity of the country. Eid congregations were held at open places‚ mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities, towns and villages of the country. In their sermons, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr and the need to share its joys with the poor. In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque where President Mamnoon Husssain offered his Eid prayer. A large number of people including parliamentarians, ministers and envoys of Islamic countries also offered Eid prayers at the Faisal Mosque.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

After Eid prayers, the President mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

This year’s Eid celebrations have been eclipsed by the Ahmadpur Sharqia oil tanker incident, which claimed 138 precious lives and injured over 150 besides the and recent terrorist incidents.

Security remains on high alert in different parts of the country, including the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion. Snap checking and patrolling by law enforcing agencies have been increased.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the religious festival of Muslims, is celebrated on the first of Shawwal according to the Muslim Hijri calendar, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan.