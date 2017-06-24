Eid in Syria and Palestine

The Holy month of Ramadan is about to end, and all the Muslims are looking forward to the celebration of Eid which is a reward for your patience and devotion to Allah. All the Muslims honour this Day with euphoria but we must not ignore the pain and anguish, our Muslim brothers and sisters in Kashmir, Syria and Palestine are going through. Being a Muslim it is our responsibility to care for their suffering and loss.

We must remember them, donate whatever we can to the organizations trying to provide food and shelter for them and we must put our voice together to demand from our leaders for a way to help our Muslim brothers and sisters.

KANZA JAMIL

Karachi

