Eid shopping spree: Ladies swarm around jewellery, cosmetics shops

Sophia Siddiqui

Eid shopping has reached its peak as people are thronging markets and shopping malls in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to buy clothes, shoes, bangles, henna, cosmetics, jewellery and Eid cards. The shopping centres of twin cities, including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, Karachi Company, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Centre and business hubs located at Murree Road and Saddar are witnessing the most rush especially after Iftari.

Whatever the constraints, Eid shopping has gained momentum with stalls, shopping malls and shops in all corners of the cities displaying a variety of goods to attract visitors. The shopping centres remain open late at night. Beauty parlours and shops selling accessories for women are making good money. Garment and shoe shops are also getting customers and same is the case with bakeries, restaurants and hotels.

The delightful moments of buying bangles, garments, gifts, shoes and other accessories add special flavour to Eid happiness. “Usually, Eid shopping starts with the advent of Ramazan but we continue visiting shopping centres and give last touches to our shopping in the last week of Ramazan,” said Rabia while selecting dress at Jinnah Super Market.

Young and old are busy in making last minute preparations for Eid. Especially young girls are eagerly buying bangles and henna to celebrate ‘Chaand Raat’ in a traditional way. “Eid is incomplete without bangles and henna and I like to buy the accessories on ‘Chaand Raat’ with my friends and we spend the whole night and enjoy every minute of it,” said another young girl while talking with Pakistan Observer.

However, some people complained that due to price hike they were unable to purchase items of their choice.

Makeshift stalls offering clothes and shoes and other items relatively on cheaper rates were the only alternative left for the less privileged. While purchasing a shirt from a roadside stall in Jinnah Super Market, Abdul Rehman, a customer, said he could not afford to buy from shops of branded items.

The rapidly increasing prices of essential items such as clothes are now out of the range of an ordinary person, he added. He said he knew that the quality of such clothes was not up to the mark but he had no other option. Moreover, makeshift stalls are not only attracting the lower class but the upper middle class as well due to low prices. Some shops are offering sale in a bid to clear their old stuff before Eid. Shopkeepers and vendors are very excited because they are earning huge amount of money. Anwar Ali and Fayaz Ahmed, cloth and cosmetic shop owners, said that due to improvement in economic condition of the country, a visible surge had been noticed in the sales as compared to the previous years.