Eid shopping reaches to its final stages

As two days left from Eid ul Fitr, shoppers from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged to different markets and malls to complete their shopping items. Traditionally shopping will continue till the ‘Chand Raat’ on this occassion, most of shopping centres of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are seen packed with buyers especially after Iftar.

The major shopping centres including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, Karachi Company in Islamabad and Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market and Saddar in Rawalpindi are beautifully decorated with colourful lights to attract customers.

A buyer Sana Khan said that many varieties of clothing were available in every shop adding shoppers were prefering readymade garment for themselves and their children. The shops were flooded with garments for men, women and children, with the latest designs, particularly for children, she added.

The rush of customers at the shopping centres started from evening and continued till closing of the shops, she added.—APP

