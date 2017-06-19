Eid shopping: markets flooded with crowd

Staff Reporter

As the third Ashra of Ramazan started, markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad flooded with crowd specially women were busy buying matching sandals, cloths, jewellery.

Specially aftar iftari children and women were more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

City Traffic Police has made special arrangements to avert congestion in busy markets and people may not violate the traffic rules.

Markets have been decorated with beautiful coloured lights to attracts the customers.

A resident of Islamabad Inaam Ullah said,”The buyers, mostly middle class were found moving from shop to shop asking prices of goods. Buyers in larger numbers, mostly women and children, were throng to the different markets after the Iftar he said.”

A shopkeepeer Farhan Saif said,”Visitors with good salary were approaching different big shopping centres while the low-income class people are also seen purchasing their desired items from the stalls established at footpaths in the city.”

The shops were displaying with intricate designs of jewellery to attract the female customers.

A buyer Anum Ahmed said,”The shopkeepers are seen happy due to frequent sale of their items.”