Eid shopping gears up in twin cities

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

As the Eid festival is coming nearer, a large number of females and children thronging busy markets and commercial plazas of the city to purchase required items for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid shopping is gaining momentum as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and bazaars of the city.

These days, particularly females and children are busy in buying bangles, Eid cards, henna, clothes, cosmetics and other items for the festival.

Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramzan with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

With the Eid festival coming nearer, eager shoppers are roaming various markets and try to purchase best items and gifts either for themselves or for their family members, friend and relatives.

For the traders, it is best time to make money. They are very optimistic as the shoppers’ presence is increasing day by day and reaches on its peak on “Chand Raat”.

The shoppers are seen very busy with buying clothes, foot wears and other items at various range of price for their family members.

Some people were found a little bit disappointed with the price hike as they could not purchase items of their choice due to financial constraints and limited budget.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centers, markets and public places. To ensure security of female, lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls at Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar and other busy markets of the city.