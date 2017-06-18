Eid shopping gearing up

Sukkur

Eid shopping has picked up momentum in the Sukkur city’s main markets as Eid-ul-fitr is drawing near; however, inflation has affected low-income group families. The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up. Colourful Eid stalls can be seen at various points, offering different kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery and colourful dresses specially for women and girls. The people from all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping that will as per tradition continue till the “Chand Raat”.—APP