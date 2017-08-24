Eid shopping gaining momentum

Rawalpindi

With Eid ul Azha approaching fast, the residents can be seen thronging shopping malls and visiting cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals. The Eid shopping is gaining momentum with every passing day here at almost all major markets and bazaars of the city including Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Raja Bazar, Moti Bazar, Lalkurti, Commercial and other markets.

People are seen rushing to buy dresses, household items and sacrificial animals.

Women were busy in buying clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items. While men have started visiting makeshift cattle markets to buy goats, sheeps and other animals for Eid ul Azha sacrifice.

The girls are also being witnessed at bangles and henna stalls in various markets of the city. The shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract the customers.

Abid said, “It is difficult to buy sacrificial animal as well as clothes and other accessories. The prevailing price-hike is limiting me to buy clothes only for my children.”

Robina, a visitor to the Commercial Market, said buying bangles and henna was always one of the greatest Eid thrills. “Like every year, I will spend almost the whole night (Chand Raat) with my family members and friends, visiting markets and buying bangles and other accessories,” she added. She said the shopkeepers were exploiting the Eid shopping frenzy and overcharging the customers. A shopkeeper Shoukat at Tench Bhatta said a great number of shoppers were thronging the markets and the shopkeepers were having a good business nowadays.—APP