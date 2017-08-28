Eid shopping in full swing

Staff Reporter

Eidul Azha is right around the corner and Eid preparations are in full swing in the city.

People, including women and children, are visiting markets to buy clothes and other accessories for the festive.

Markets and shopping malls are crowded with children where women were anxious to buy their Eid dresses, bangles, shoes, and other accessories.

Markets, including Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market and Ichra Bazaar, are hub of shopping now-a-days and heavy rush of women and children is being observed.