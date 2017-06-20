Eid shopping frenzy reaches its peak

Staff Reporter

With Eidul Fitr just less than a week away, shopping spree has reached its climax across the country with over crowded markets where people are busy to complete preparations for the forthcoming festival.

The scorching heat for last three to four days has confined people to their homes but the current rain spell started on followed by pleasant cloudy weather broke the barrier for families who flocked the markets to finish their remaining shopping in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar as well as other big cities. .

The buying spree will continue till the ‘Chand Raat’. Most of the shopping centres of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were seen packed with customers especially after Iftar on Sunday night and remained open till Sehri time. This is a normal practice ahead of Eidul Fitr when families after Isha prayers and Taraweeh go out for shopping and remain in markets till Sehr timing.

The major shopping centres, including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, Karachi Company in Islamabad and Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market to attract customers.