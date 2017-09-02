Eid shopping frenzy on its peak

City Reporter

With just a day left, Eid shopping frenzy reached its peaks in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as markets remain overcrowded with excited shoppers – women and children.

In view of hot weather, women and children crowded the markets after sun set and many of them continued their shopping till after midnight.

The buying spree will continue till Friday night. Most of the shopping centres of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were seen packed with customers on Thursday. This is a normal practice ahead of Eid when people go out for shopping with their children. Mostly this duty is performed by women as the male members of the family were either busy in their duties or in the cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals.

The major shopping centres, including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, Karachi Company in Islamabad and Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market and business hubs located along the Benazir Bhutto Road and Saddar in Rawalpindi have been beautifully illuminated to attract customers.

The well-to-do potential buyers crowded different big shopping centers while people from lower-income groups purchased their desired items from small markets and road-side stalls.