Eid salary disbursed in advance to staff of DMC Karachi South

Staff Reporter

In view of Eid ul Fitr, the June salary has been paid in advance to the staff of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South An announcement to this effect was made in a statement of the MC South on Wednesday. It said that the staff has thanked the chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, for the payment of the salaries ahead of the Eid Meanwhile, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DMC) meeting has also been convened for the promotion of the employees on the basis of merit. It was pointed out that the medical bills pending for a long time, have also been cleared, Gratuity, house-building loan, compensation in case of employee’s death while on duty is also being paid, the MC South statement added.