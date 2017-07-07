Eid Milan party turns into govt-opposition get together

‘Russia offers more than you expect in resolving energy, infrastructure issues’

Zubair Qureshi

With the end of the holy month of Ramazan, Iftar parties are also over and now it is the season of Eid Milan parties. This is an occasion to celebrate and one can feel festivity in the air. In order to celebrate the post-Ramazan festivity Honorary Consul of Russia Habib Ahmed hosted Eid Milan party for friends, diplomats, political figures and media persons.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, former Prime Minister and President of the PML-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain, PML-N MPA and Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Ghafoor Ahmed, PML-Q leader Anwar Saifullah, Ambassador of Russian Federation, Alexy Y. Dedov, Palestine Ambassador, Ambassadors and diplomats from Central Asian countries turned up to join Mr Habib Ahmed in celebrating Eid Milan party. Musical performance at the end of the party also added to the colours and pleasures of the party.

In his welcome address, Habib Ahmed said Russia has always been there to stand by Pakistan in its hour of crisis. We should look towards of Russia for resolution of our energy woes, poor infrastructure and governance issues, said Habib Ahmed. The country offers us more than we even expect, he said urging the representative of the federal government, Rana Tanveer Hussain to seize the moment and make full use of the Russian President Putin’s offer to resolve Pakistan’s energy crisis. Our future is bright, he said. He also referred to presence of the Russian ambassador there who at his invitation.

Ch Tanveer Hussain in his brief remarks hoped both the countries of Pakistan and Russian would explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation in the days to come. Russian ambassador Alexy Y. Dedov thanking the Honorary Consul Habib Ahmed referred to recent SCO summit in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin and both of them agreed to cooperate in industrial and energy areas.