Staff Reporter

An Eid milan gathering was held at Principal Secretariat, Dow Medical College, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). It was aimed to exchange Eid greetings and provide an opportunity for the faculty to begin the work with a renewed vigour and vitality. Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor, DUHS, shared the Eid greetings with all the faculty members and the administrative staff of the University.