Eid greetings by Australian High Commissioner

Staff Reporter

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson in her Eid message expressed her best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan, in Australia and across the world. Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion that allows us to reflect on the lessons of giving, charity and tolerance. These shared values are reflected in the generosity that Muslims all over the world including the Pakistani and Muslim community in Australia have shown over the years. She said Australian Muslims play an important role in strengthening the diverse social fabric of Australia – making it a truly harmonious multicultural society.