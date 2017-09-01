Eid Gifts distributed among special children on behalf of First Lady of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s contribution in Pakistan’s social sector exemplary

Zubair Qureshi

Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada on Thursday distributed Eid gifts among the children of the National Institute of Special Education.

The gifts were distributed on behalf of the First Lady of Azerbaijan and President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva (Hilal-i-Pakistan). “Eid Gifts & Qurbani Ceremony” is a regular event that the Embassy of Azerbaijan organizes to celebrate the festival with the children of special education or Bait-ul-Maal. Besides senior officials of the Azerbaijan Embassy DG Special Education Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, President Azerbaijan-Pakistan Youth Forum Muhammad Asif Noor, and Director Administration Shabbir Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

CADD Minister on the occasion also commended the contributions and charity works of Heydar Aliyev Foundation saying Pakistan and Azerbaijan were partners in promoting peace and development with togetherness, brotherly fraternity and deep understanding of each other through dialogue and partnership. He said CADD Ministry was doing everything possible to help and assist the special persons, their welfare, education and financial assistance etc. About the upgradation of the institutions for special education, he said under Prime Minister Education Reforms programmes these institutes are being renovated and upgraded.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada greeted participants and children on behalf of First Lady and people of Azerbaijan on Eid-ul-Azha.

He spoke about the deep friendly ties between the two countries and shared values of two nations that bring the Muslims of Azerbaijan and Pakistan together. Ali Alizada briefed participants of the event on activities of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan and other countries of the world. He noted that the foundation had implemented a number of healthcare, education and humanitarian projects in all districts of Pakistan as well. He said Azerbaijan’s charity and welfare works span from Kashmir, South Punjab, KP to AJK. He said Azerbaijan supports resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.