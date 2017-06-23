Eid gifts distributed among families of martyred SSU Commandos

Staff Reporter

Senior Officers of Special Security Unit Sindh Police distributed eid gifts among the families of 28 martyred Commandos of Special Security Unit at their residences. Besides, eid gifts were also distributed among the families of late 14 SSU Commandos at their residences who passed away during service.

Under the orders of the Commandant Special Security Unit Maqsood Ahmed, senior officers including lady Commandos visited the residences of martyred personnel of Special Security Unit as per tradition of the Unit and distributed the gifts including cash among the families.

The SSU Commandos are devotedly performing their duties day and night and committed not to spare any effort to protect lives and properties of the general public.

The families of martyred 10 Commandos and 18 Commandos were presented eid gifts in Karachi and interior Sindh, respectively. While 11 and 03 late Commandos belonged to Karachi and interior Sindh respectively.

The families of SSU Commandos appreciated the efforts of the SSU officers for remembering them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.