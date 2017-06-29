Eid celebrated with great religious zeal, fervour

Staff Reporter

Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated by faithful with great religious zeal and fervor marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan. The day dawned with special Eid sermons where Ulema stressed for unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and well being of the country. On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

All important public and private buildings, including shopping centres were decorated and illuminated. Eid congregations were held in 873 mosques, 50 Imam Barghas and 63 prayer grounds of the district. Hundreds of thousands of believers thronged the mosques and Eidgahs to offer Eid prayers in the town. A number of big Eid congregations were held here where special arrangements were made to offer Eid prayer.

Ulema and khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons and lectures to highlight the significance of the day. Following the Eid prayers, Muslims spent their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate.

Sweets and other special dishes were prepared for serving the guests. People also exchanged gifts on the occasion. Meanwhile foolproof security measures were adopted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. As many as over 3800 cops were deputed at various public and private buildings, Mosques and Imambarghas. Strict security measures were adopted outside the ‘Eidgahs’, while police kept patrolling.

According to police spokesman, Police were put on high alert to avert terrorism bids on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Police holidays were cancelled to augment Eid security in the city while additional force were deployed for sensitive areas, along busy roads, markets, shopping centers, graveyards, mosques, Eid Gahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid.

The plan included the participation of over 3000 Police Jawans and Commandoes as well as deployment of security checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the city. According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, police officers and Jawans were deployed in all sensitive places including bazaars and shopping malls to maintain law and order situation on Chand Raat. Besides the force, officials of Special Branch, Elite Force Commandoes, Ladies Police, Muhafiz Force and Police Qaumi Razkars were performing security duty. Special arrangements were also made to check one-wheeling on city roads.

The security plan will continue throughout the days of Eid al-Fitr under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) said the spokesman urging the citizens to cooperate with the security forces by informing them about any suspicious situation. Police had also finalized arrangements for Murree where 500 cops were deployed to ensure security during Eid ul Fitr holidays.