EIBFS launches certificate in Islamic Banking, Finance

Sharjah

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), the region’s largest training centre for banking and finance, today announced the launch of a new professional certification programme, Certificate in Islamic Banking and Finance (CIBF).

Designed in collaboration with the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM), the course aims to develop qualified personnel with in-depth knowledge of Islamic banking products, services and processes as well as the Islamic financial market and Takaful operations.

Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, said, “Islamic banking and finance has witnessed phenomenal growth in the last decade, with many industry reports confirming that the UAE is poised to emerge as the global Islamic economy hub. In a bid to plug the gap between the demand and supply of trained Islamic finance professionals, EIBFS continues to offer courses that are on a par with educational programmes provided by the best institutes in the world.”

He added that this latest edition to its course teaches students how to develop innovative banking products in compliance with the most stringent Shari’ah principles. “Participants of the programme will be able to meet the demanding requirements of the burgeoning Islamic finance market and identify effective solutions to the multitude of challenges the sector faces today.”—Agencies