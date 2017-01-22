Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

Cairo

Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighbouring Libya, its foreign minister said Saturday ahead of regional talks on the conflict.

“A political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in Libya,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He was speaking ahead of talks with foreign ministers from Libya’s neighbours—Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Niger—as well as UN envoy Martin Kobler.

Libya has been torn apart by fighting between militias, tribes and two rival governments since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.—APP