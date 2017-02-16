Egypt, Pakistan for mutual strategy to cope with terrorism

Staff Reporter

Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Sherif Shaheen Thursday said Egypt and Pakistan needed to chalk out a joint mechanism to deal with terrorism as both countries were facing this menace. Calling on Religious Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf to invite him for upcoming conference of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs under the head of ‘Spreading Islamic Culture and Confrontation Terrorism and Challenges’ he said the lack of information exchange between the countries was the main hurdle to wipe out terrorism from the world, a press release said.

Sardar Yousuf proposed to improve cooperation regarding fight against terrorism and to elevate the reputation of Islam.

With unity, Muslim Ummah could cope with challenges facing presently specially terrorism, he said. The conference would be held in Cairo Egypt in March, all Islamic countries would participate in this conference.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was authorized to select two Pakistani students for the Quran Qirat Competition 2017 in Egypt. The ambassador informed Egypt would establish Arabic short courses center in Pakistan with cooperation sheikh al Azhar University in near future.

The minister assured the support of government and his ministry in this regard and added that these practices would make people capable to understand the meaning of Quran. He said establishment of Arabic centers would be started from federal level first and then to be spread to rest of the country.

He also asked to increase of quota up to 200 students to study in Egyptian university on governmental level as these days 13 students were getting their qualification there privately adding, “We should give more and equal opportunities to students of all sects.” The minister said both countries could enhance their relationship through bilateral cooperation and it would be beneficial for the whole Muslim Ummah.