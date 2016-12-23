Egypt not to press UN vote against Israel

Trump prevails

Cairo

Egypt agreed to postpone a UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements when US president-elect Donald Trump called President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the presidency said Friday.

“The phone call touched on the draft resolution before the United Nations Security Council on Israeli settlements,” a statement from Sisi’s office said.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of giving the new administration a chance to deal comprehensively with all the aspects of the Palestinian cause to achieve a comprehensive settlement,” it said.

Trump, who had campaigned on a promise to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, bluntly said Washington should use its veto to block the resolution.—Agencies