Egypt defeat Pakistan 3-2 in squash series

Rawalpindi

Egypt defeated Pakistan in the four-day international squash series 3-2, the final match of which was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

In the last two matches of the series played on Sunday, Pakistan’s Israr Ahmad and Farhan Mehboob beat Egypt’s Aboulghar and Karim Abdel Gawad respectively.

General Bajwa, the chief guest, witnessed the final match and closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt International Squash Series 2017. He awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, senior vice president of Pakistan Squash Federation, former squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan, along with a large number of squash lovers witnessed the series.

Earlier on his arrival, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, vice chief of the air staff, received the chief guest.—APP