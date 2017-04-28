Efforts for welfare of employees will continue: Jakhrani

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has said that efforts for welfare of employees and betterment of the departments will continue.

He said this while addressing at concluding ceremony of six-day training course of financial management organised by the Sindh Population Welfare department here, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that as many as 21 medical officers include 20 female and one male attended the course aims to improve performance of the officers.

During the course the officers were provided training on proper and timely utilization of funds, preparation of budget, rules and regulations about services and offices, office record management and resolving the problems related to the audit.

The Sindh Minister congratulated the officers on completion of their training course and expressed hope that it will help them improve their performance and serve more efficiently.