Efforts underway to eradicate dengue

Rawalpindi

District Officer(DO) Health, Dr Amir Sheikh Monday said that all out resources were being utilized for dealing with dengue spread and the concerned departments were fully mobilized to eradicate the disease.

Presiding over a meeting to review dengue situation and the measures taken in this regard, he directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply the laws.

He said that cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places be ensured.—APP