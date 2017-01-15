Efforts on to improve smooth gas supply: Khaqan

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that all out efforts are being made to improve smooth gas supply for domestic users. He said increasing production in the gas sector is a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment.

However, he said that measures have been taken to provide uninterrupted gas supply to industrial as well as domestic consumers. Talking to a news channel, he said that a terminal of liquified natural gas (LNG), is functional while the two others would start working soon.

He said that 1,200,000 more connections were provided to consumers on merit basis. There is a difference between demand and supply of gas facility. To a question he said that billions of rupees were being spent on transmission pipelines.

Efforts were being made to ensure the smooth gas supply in the Punjab, he said. To another question, he said that past governments did nothing for the development of gas sector, as a result the people are facing problems in winter.

He said that Pakistan holds sufficient fertilizer at this time. Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government is working to bring improvement in the energy sector.—APP